Al Qadir Trust Case: Imran Khan’s name included in ECL

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s name has been added to the British National Crime Agency’s (NCA) 190 million pound secondary exit control list.

Web Desk: According to sources, former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s name was put in the exit control list on the recommendation of NAB Rawalpindi.

Sources say that the federal cabinet has approved the inclusion of Imran Khan’s name in the ECL through a circular summary.

Sources say that NAB has decided to include the name of Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi in the ECL.

It may be remembered that a few days ago, the federal government had added the names of several leaders of PTI, including Imran Khan, to the no-fly list in connection with the riots that took place after May 9.