Al-Qadir Trust Scandal: Imran Khan’s 8-day physical remand extended

Islamabad: The NAB court has remanded PTI chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan to 8-day physical remand.

The case against Imran Khan was heard by Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar at Police Line New Guest House, where the NAB officials requested the court to remand Imran Khan for 14 days. Chairman PTI lawyers Ali Bukhari, Khawaja Haris and Barrister Gohar appeared in the court.

After hearing the arguments of the lawyers, the judge remanded PTI chairman for 8 days.

It should be noted that under the new amendments in the National Accountability Ordinance 1999, the period of physical remand given by any court has been reduced from 90 days to 14 days.

It should be noted that Police Line New Guest House was given the status of a court for one time, the notification of which was also issued.

According to the notification, Imran Khan will be produced before the Accountability Court and Judicial Magistrate at New Guest House Police Line instead of F8 and G11.

Containers were placed outside the police lines and heavy police force was deployed.

It should be noted that NAB arrested the chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf with the help of Rangers from the premises of Islamabad High Court in the Al-Qadir Trust scandal. The medical board decided to conduct basic tests while declaring Chairman PTI Imran Khan healthy.

According to the details, the medical board declared Imran Khan healthy, the sources said that Imran Khan did not complain of any pain to the doctors, Imran Khan’s blood pressure, sugar level, pulse and pulse were normal.