Home » Al-Qassam caused the occupation army more deaths and injuries in the Gaza Strip
News

Al-Qassam caused the occupation army more deaths and injuries in the Gaza Strip

by admin
Al-Qassam caused the occupation army more deaths and injuries in the Gaza Strip

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, said on Friday that its members targeted an Israeli infantry force with three explosive devices, resulting in one dead and one wounded among the ranks of the occupation army in the Al-Zinna area, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The 91st day since the outbreak of the Israeli aggression on Gaza witnessed strong clashes between the resistance and the occupation soldiers penetrating the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam confirmed that it targeted an Israeli troop carrier with an “Al-Yassin 105” missile in the Al-Zinna area, east of Khan Yunis.

It also targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers next to one of the vehicles invading the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City with an RPG shell, “leaving them dead and wounded.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades reported that its members who fought clashes against the occupation army confirmed that 9 Israeli vehicles were targeted during clashes in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Ghad Channel broadcast pictures published by the Al-Qassam Brigades of targeting crowds of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the Al-Qurm area, north of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Ghad’s correspondent reported hearing sirens sound in Sderot, Ashkelon, and the cover settlements, and a direct hit in a building belonging to the Sderot municipality in Israel. In conjunction with the launching of rocket salvoes from the Gaza Strip.

The occupation army had previously announced that 14 soldiers had been injured during the past 24 hours in the battles taking place inside the Gaza Strip.

The commander of the southern region in the Israeli occupation army, Yaron Finkelman, also said that the fighting is long and complicated in the Gaza Strip.

See also  Lou Qinjian emphasized high standards and high quality at the general election work meeting of the provincial, county and township people's congresses to provide a strong guarantee for the promotion of modernization_Xinhua News

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 162 Palestinians were killed and 296 others were injured within twenty-four hours.

The Ministry indicated that the number of martyrs of the aggression had risen to 22,600 Palestinians, in addition to the injury of 57,910 others since October 7.

ــــــــــــــــــ

watched Live broadcast of Al-Ghad TV

You may also like

This is the lunar calendar 2024

Hu Henghua: Promote the strengthening of villages, enrich...

Pensioner in Dresden triggers SEK deployment

Eighty-two candidates disembarked from the race –

How to obtain a visa to live and...

Football, test matches: Schlotterbeck shoots Bochum to victory,...

Faced with the harassment suffered by Congolese in...

Granddaughter of Lisandro Meza shared video of the...

China’s economy continues to stabilize, driving upward economic...

Bajazz role for Herbsteiner Springer platoon auctioned

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy