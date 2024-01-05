Al-Qassam caused the occupation army more deaths and injuries in the Gaza Strip

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, said on Friday that its members targeted an Israeli infantry force with three explosive devices, resulting in one dead and one wounded among the ranks of the occupation army in the Al-Zinna area, east of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip.

The 91st day since the outbreak of the Israeli aggression on Gaza witnessed strong clashes between the resistance and the occupation soldiers penetrating the Gaza Strip.

Al-Qassam confirmed that it targeted an Israeli troop carrier with an “Al-Yassin 105” missile in the Al-Zinna area, east of Khan Yunis.

It also targeted a gathering of occupation soldiers next to one of the vehicles invading the Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City with an RPG shell, “leaving them dead and wounded.”

The Al-Qassam Brigades reported that its members who fought clashes against the occupation army confirmed that 9 Israeli vehicles were targeted during clashes in the Gaza Strip.

Al-Ghad Channel broadcast pictures published by the Al-Qassam Brigades of targeting crowds of Israeli vehicles and soldiers in the Al-Qurm area, north of the Gaza Strip.

Al-Ghad’s correspondent reported hearing sirens sound in Sderot, Ashkelon, and the cover settlements, and a direct hit in a building belonging to the Sderot municipality in Israel. In conjunction with the launching of rocket salvoes from the Gaza Strip.

The occupation army had previously announced that 14 soldiers had been injured during the past 24 hours in the battles taking place inside the Gaza Strip.

The commander of the southern region in the Israeli occupation army, Yaron Finkelman, also said that the fighting is long and complicated in the Gaza Strip.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that 162 Palestinians were killed and 296 others were injured within twenty-four hours.

The Ministry indicated that the number of martyrs of the aggression had risen to 22,600 Palestinians, in addition to the injury of 57,910 others since October 7.

