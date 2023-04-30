Al-Raja tied 0-0 with Al-Ahly and left the Champions League

Electronic Science – Zuhair Al Alali The Raja Athletic team failed to catch up with the qualifiers for the semi-finals of the African Champions League for football, after the quarter-final second leg match against its Egyptian guest Al-Ahly ended in a goalless draw, which took place this evening, Saturday, on the floor of the Mohammed V complex in Casablanca, knowing that Al-Akhdar lost a match. Going in Cairo with a clean double.

The Raja team was aware of the difficulty of the task in a tournament that it considered its last resort to save its season before its exit today from the quarter-finals, despite the public support of nearly 55,000 fans of the Moroccan club.

The Tunisian coach, Munther Al-Kabeer, entered with a squad different from the one with which he played the first leg, as he made four changes, through which he included Ismail, Lieutenant Colonel Awad Jamal Harkas and Abdel-Ilah Mathkour in the place of Muhammad Al-Nahiri in the defense line, while he played with Muhammad Al-Mukazi in the place of Walid Al-Sabar in the middle of the field, Nawfal Al-Zahrouni replaced Zakaria Al-Habati in the front line.

Since the whistle of the match, the Green Eagle dominated the course of the game, but it found it difficult to penetrate Al-Ahly’s defense, which played with blocks in front of Mohamed El-Shennawy’s goal throughout the two halves of the match, which made the Rajawis’ task difficult.

The first real attempt to score on the part of the representative of Moroccan football appeared within the 27th minute, after a powerful shell from the Algerian Yousry Bouzouk, which El-Shennawi narrowly removed from his goal.

While it was the second most dangerous attempt by Al-Khader, by Mohamed Attia, the Al-Ahly player, who played a reverse ball on his team’s goal that hit the crossbar, due to the pressure exerted on him by Mohamed Makazi (D39).

In the last seconds of the first half, the referee of the match, Libyan Moataz Ibrahim, overlooked a penalty kick in favor of Raja on two occasions, the first in which defender Mohamed Abdel Moneim touched the ball with his hand, and the second, from the same game, Aliou Diang blocked Yousry Bouzouk, before the referee returned and awarded the last after a warning. The mouse room, but the Algerian hit it on the crossbar.

In the second half, Al-Active Bouzouk passed a custom-made ground ball to his colleague Hamza Khaba, who was alone in front of Al-Ahly’s net, but he dealt with it strangely, missing his colleagues the opportunity to revive their hopes of achieving a rebound against the Egyptian team (D 75).

In the 79th minute, Raja coach Abdel-Ilah Al-Hafizi, Mohamed Benjdaida and Zakaria Al-Habati were involved in order to activate the attack, but the Red Genie remained steadfast due to the experience he had accumulated in the continental competition.

The Al-Ahly team will play in the Golden Square, with the qualifier from the Tunisian Esperance match and the Algerian JS Kabylie, while Wydad Athletic, who qualified at the expense of the Tanzanian Simba, will play against the South African Mamelodi Sundowns, who overcame the Algerian Belouizdad youth.