Al-Rakraki sets a date for his resignation from the team

Walid Regragui, coach of the Moroccan national football team, revealed that training in the English Premier League is one of his most important goals in the future of his coaching career, and that he is working to achieve it slowly, to become the first Arab Muslim coach to coach in the Premier League.

Rekragui asked, in a statement to BBC World Service, when an African or Arab coach might get an opportunity to train in the English Premier League, adding: “There are black-skinned coaches in the English Premier League, but they are Europeans. The last World Cup in Qatar proved that we were able to achieve exceptional results. But we are waiting for an official who has the courage to give us the opportunity.”

And the national voter considered that although “we have begun to see black coaches in England and France .. but, unfortunately, the matter always remains complicated for African coaches in Europe .. there is a lack of confidence, which may be reasonable, although I do not agree.”

The “Lions” coach said in the same statement: “I grew up in France and played at the highest level, and I know that I am able to train at a high level, whether in the English Premier League, in France or in Spain.”

Walid Regragui continued: “The truth is that I am lucky to have led the Moroccan national team in the last World Cup.. But which owner, president or president of a club would have the courage to bet on an African coach? I think football is changing.”

And about his adventure with the “Lions” in the World Cup, Regragui said: “It was a surprise.. Being a coach of the national team was not a goal that I had to achieve now.. Things happened quickly.. I would have preferred to have experience in Europe first.. but it was a year Wonderful for me and the Moroccan national team.. We worked hard to achieve this dream.”

The national voter stressed the need for the Moroccan national team to tighten control over Africa, so that it can dominate the world, adding: “We must always be winners, we must imbibe this victorious spirit..and I have already said that if I do not lead the Moroccan team to the semi-finals of the World Cup, The next African nations, I will resign.”