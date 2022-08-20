Home News Al Sadr’s requests
Thousands of followers of the Shiite cleric Moqtada al Sadr broke into the Iraqi parliament on July 30 to protest the attempt by their Iranian-backed rivals to form a government. The protest continued outside parliament and opposing factions organized two sit-ins. Al Sadr later asked the judiciary to dissolve parliament and hold new elections, but on August 14 the high council of the judiciary, made up of twenty judges, replied that it did not have the authority to do so. Under the constitution, he explains The Arab Weekly, the parliament can be dissolved only with a majority vote of the assembly, following the request of a third of the deputies or the prime minister and with the approval of the president. The pan-Arab site recalls that almost ten months after the last elections, Iraq still does not have a government, nor a premier or a new president, due to disagreements between the factions over the formation of a coalition.

