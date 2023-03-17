Sudani Net:

The official spokesman for the “Sudan People’s Appeal for National Accord” initiative, Hisham Othman Al-Shawani, revealed his joining the “Future Movement for Reform and Development,” one of the newly formed parties following the fall of the Salvation Regime, which is affiliated with the National Movement Forces Alliance led by Dr. Al-Tijani Al-Sisi.

Al-Shawani explained in a press statement that he joined the Future Movement for Reform and Development because it created a “collective activity that is more powerful than that of the individual,” noting that he seeks to contribute, along with other members of the movement, to the consolidation of “a wise national Islamic partisan political practice.”

Engineer Hisham al-Shawani was one of the young leaders in the Popular Congress Party, which was founded by the late Islamist leader Dr. Hassan al-Turabi, following the famous Islamists’ dispute in 1990 between the sheikh of the Islamic Movement at the time and President Omar al-Bashir.

As a result of a clear discrepancy in his positions with the party, Al-Shawani resigned from the People’s Congress Party and supported the popular movement that brought down the regime, and he became involved in it. Until he was hit by three bullets in the abdomen that almost took his life.

Al-Shawani added, “I am part of the Islamic national movement in the country, and this movement’s core cause, since its inception, is the comprehensive reform of society and the state,” indicating that bridges are still stretched between it and all the organizational formations that are part of what he called the “broad national movement.”

And he added, “I hope for an effective and serious dialogue and institutional work that creates in the future that historic national alliance that resists the foreign and Westernization project in the country.”

Click here to try in the rest of the WhatsApp groups from (1) to (30)