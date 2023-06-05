Home » Al-Shennawi is preparing to return to Al-Ahly’s den
Al-Shennawi is preparing to return to Al-Ahly’s den

Hesport – Hamza IshtewiMonday 5 June 2023 – 23:14

The Belgian Michel Yancon, teacher of the Egyptian Al-Ahly football guards, revealed the possibility of Mohamed El-Shennawy, the team’s goalkeeper, participating in the second leg of the CAF Champions League final against Wydad Athletic, next Sunday, at the stadium of the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca.

Al-Shennawi missed the first-leg match, yesterday, Sunday, due to injury, so that promising goalkeeper Mustafa Schubert took his place in the match that ended with Al-Ahly’s victory, with two goals to one.

Yankun said, in a statement to “Ontime Sports” channel, that “Al-Shennawi has regained a lot of his readiness, and he is in a better condition, technically and physically, after overcoming the injury. The decision to participate in the second leg is in the hands of Al-Ahly coach Marcel Kohler.

And the teacher of Al-Ahly’s Egyptian football guards added: “I have great confidence in all Al-Ahly goalkeepers, whether Al-Shennawi, Ali Lotfi, Mustafa Schubert, or Hamza Alaa. They train with great focus and are ready at any moment.”

And the same spokesman continued: “Schubert was at the level and played with great focus. He presented distinguished levels as if he had long experiences. I spoke with him before the meeting and asked him to play without pressure as if he was participating in the last league matches or in training. Indeed, he appeared in a great way, as if he had played 100 games with the team.”

Next Sunday (June 11), the Wydad Sports Football Team will welcome its guest, Al-Ahly, at the stadium of the Mohammed V Sports Complex in Casablanca, for the second leg of the CAF Champions League final.

