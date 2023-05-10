Al-Skouri promises a wage increase and directs criticism of the previous government

The Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Competencies, Younes Al-Sakuri, said, “The social dialogue aims to restructure the university and raise the wages of professors, to reform the offer and university content that must rise to what is technological and digital.”

Al-Sakuri revealed, in his intervention during the session of oral questions in the Council of Advisors, that “18,000 employees have been promoted in universities, with an increase in a grant of 3,000 dirhams for the rest, and opening the way for Moroccan competencies abroad to teach in Morocco, and this was all done with the social partners of the unions.” .

The Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Competencies stated that the field of education, training and school education “is known to be overcrowded in terms of the number of employees, which reaches 300 thousand, and all reports indicate that the Moroccan school produces social disparities, and in order to address this problem, we have dialogue with the unions in order to get out from this situation.”

Al-Sakuri added, “The government congratulates the educational unions because they worked in groups and made many proposals aimed at fundamental reform. In return, the government allocated a budget of 6 billion dirhams for human resources to respond to these proposals.”

The government official stressed that “the current stage is thorny, as it knows imported inflation and many social problems, but we promise everyone to raise the minimum wage this year, and we will abide by all other commitments, but slowly and by continuing the dialogue, and we cannot do something that Morocco could not do.” since its independence.

The exclusion of the Democratic Federation of Labor

For his part, while commenting on the minister’s intervention, the head of the Socialist Team in the Council of Advisors, Youssef Eidhi, said, “The government’s talk about the existence of social dialogue has nothing to do with the truth, as it continues to exclude the Democratic Federation of Labor without justification, despite its important representation.” in the public sector.”

Izi added, “What the government says about the institutionalization of social dialogue should not be based on deadlines, but should remain within the framework of institutionalizing issues and commitments, which we have not touched in reality.”

And he stressed that “the government is required to provide a clear answer on the issue of the increase in wages, especially in light of the damage to the purchasing power of the citizen, which is expanding to various social strata.”

In her turn, Jalila Morsli, head of the National Rally of Independents in the Council of Councilors, said, “The government has shouldered the political and economic responsibility in order to bear the outputs of the social dialogue, and has worked to institutionalize the social debate with unions in an impressive manner.”

Commenting on the minister’s response on the issue of social dialogue, Morsali stated that “the government has succeeded in solving major problems, especially in the field of retirement, and has worked to continuously strengthen the purchasing power of citizens, along with all social partners.”

In the same context, the head of the General Union of Workers in Morocco, Abd al-Latif Mustaqeem, said, “The previous government worked to encourage social dialogue and there were no results, and with the current government, this dialogue was institutionalized with an important budget.”

Mostaqeem added, “The government’s talk about addressing citizens’ purchasing power has not reached the lower class, which is still suffering from high prices, which threatens social peace.”

The same spokesman considered that “the government is required to expand the social discussion and not limit it to a specific number of unions, as a contribution to obtaining different points of view that may be beneficial to the current situation.”

Stocks of criticism hit the “Bigidi”

In a related context, Al-Sakuri said, “Social dialogue did not exist in previous governments, just as there were no interlocutors for trade unions. The latter, which had a great advantage even before independence.

He added, “The previous governments were doing what they wanted and ignoring the dialogue with the unions. We are the ones who restored the spirit in this dialogue and sat with the unions and listened to all their needs with care and patience, and we involved them in our current policy.”

The government official continued, “The Moroccans know that they have a responsible government, that the world is going through a crisis, just as all governments around the world are going through a budget deficit. In this context, the government provided 5 billion dirhams in the field of electricity, in order to spare the sector any rise in the price, and it also supported many other sectors, in order to preserve the purchasing power of the citizen.

The same spokesman pointed out that “the previous government bears responsibility for the failure to reform the Labor Code, and the promises we made today concern reforming this code within a reasonable and short term, and it is also committed to dialogue with all trade unions, and does not seek to exclude anyone from participating in this important social stage.” .

He stressed that “the April agreement is largely coherent, and the opposition’s criticism of it is unjustified, especially since the current circumstance makes it an important agreement, just as the government sets important budgets due to the failure of the previous government’s policies, and we seek to correct this path by assuming our full responsibility.”

Interacting with the minister’s intervention, the Confederation of Democratic Labor in the Council of Advisors said, “The success of the social dialogue is linked to the extent of its institutionalization and the extent of the government’s commitment to its contents, as happened in the previous social agreement, which was characterized by breaches of promises to a large extent.”

The Confederation added, “The government is required to preserve union work, seek to protect this social orientation, and work to present all agreements concluded with unions for dialogue.”

For its part, the Social Group of the Council of Counselors affirmed that “social dialogue is important for improving the conditions of the Moroccan people in their part, which is associated with the working class. And with it, the government must fully fulfill its outputs.

The social group added, “The government is obligated to lift the injustice of the public sector, and to commit to advancing workers in this sector, whose human resources collide with the deterioration of the economic conditions in our country.”

In another context, the Moroccan Labor Union team refrained from asking Minister Skoury a question about the two meetings, without revealing the reason for that.

300 minors were removed from workplaces

Minister Al-Sakuri highlighted that “the reform of vocational training workshops did not see the light of day due to the difficulties that accompanied the agreement between many parties in the sector, as well as the complexities that accompany the system.”

He added, “The problems that hinder this reform will end this year, and we will develop a new concept of continuous vocational training, as many small and medium enterprises will benefit from it, and many people are in the process of changing jobs.”

On the other hand, and in answer to a question about the government’s efforts to support self-enterprises, the same government official said that “self-enterprises were associated with the success of many reforms, the first of which was achieving access to financing,” considering that “the self-contractor needs to rent a workplace and financing to accompany his project.” . In response to the matter, the government will support the self-enterprise financially as soon as other reforms succeed.

The spokesman revealed that “the government has achieved 50,000 subsidized job positions in the field of small business, meaning that each small business employs one individual who receives an amount of 1,500 dirhams, and the government also allocates training for these categories in its fields of work.”

Regarding the fight against child labor, the minister stated that “the government has put many legal obstacles to child labor, and we have also allocated inspection campaigns to workplaces to determine the extent of compliance, and through which we succeeded in removing 300 minor children from workplaces, including a special case of a minor girl called Mona, we helped her get out of the workplace, and she is now in a very easy social and academic situation.”