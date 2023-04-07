Electronic flag – Rabat A group of supporters and fans of the Royal Army team announced the birth of the “Al-Zaeem” Association, during the meeting that took place on Tuesday, Ramadan 13, 1444 AH, corresponding to April 4, 2023 AD, in Rabat.

In a communiqué, a copy of which was received by Al-Alam, the Al-Zaeem Association confirmed its commitment to serving the large military audience and defending it and the interest of the club, announcing in the same context its involvement in social and associative work to provide the addition within Moroccan society, especially in the service of sports youth.

In its communiqué, the association stressed that it would be a complementary and supportive actor for all the activities framing the military public of all stripes, by placing the members of the office at the disposal of the frameworks that preceded them in this field, for everything that concerns the interest of the leader’s club.

It is worth noting that the meeting defined the election of Mr. Aziz Benzahra, known to the military public as (Mall Al-Hout), as president of the Al-Zaeem Association, with the authority to form the office, and once the administrative procedures are completed, a symposium will be held in which the members of the office will present the course, the work program and its future goals.