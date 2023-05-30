Al-Zaki faces Al-Hasaniya and Olympic Dashira

Hesport from Rabat

The Sudanese national football team, under the supervision of Moroccan coach Badou Al Zaki, will play two friendly matches on the grounds of the “Adrar” stadium. In front of each of Hassania Agadir and Olympique Dechera.

The Sudanese national team’s first match will be against Hassania Agadir on Saturday, June 3rd, while Olympique Deshira will face on Wednesday, June 7th.