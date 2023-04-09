Moroccan international Abdel Samad Al-Zalzouli, player of the Spanish team Osasuna, gave his second goal against Elche to his two friends in the national team, Ashraf Hakimi and Munir Al-Mohammadi.

Today, Saturday, the “Lions Lions” striker managed to lead Osasuna to victory over Elche during the 28th round of the Spanish League.

Al-Zalzouli succeeded in scoring the equalizer and winning goals for his team, in the 71st and 84th minutes, after Osasuna had been defeated by a free goal since the first half of the match.

The Moroccan player said, in a statement to the Spanish “DAZN” channel, that he dedicated his goal to Hakimi and El-Mohammadi because they asked him to celebrate in that way.

Al-Zalzouli continued, saying: “I did it for my teammates. For Hakimi and Munir. They told me that when I score a goal it’s because of the gesture I made, not because of the phone. Phone to a friend.

“I don’t think I will repeat the second goal,” he added, laughing. It was a great goal, and more will surely come.”

Al-Zalzouli had first made the phone gesture, and then made one of the most viral gestures on TikTok.

Al-Zalzouli concluded by saying, “I applied the coach’s instructions, and succeeded in scoring two goals.”

It should be noted that Al-Zalzouli will return to Barcelona at the end of the current season, noting that he is on loan to Osasuna.