Alabama Executes Inmate Despite Claims of Cruel and Unusual Punishment

James Barber Executed in Alabama Despite Claims of Cruel Punishment

(CNN) — James Barber, a death row inmate in Alabama, was executed early Friday morning after his appeal to suspend the sentence was denied. Barber had argued that lethal injection could be considered cruel and unusual punishment.

Attorney General Steve Marshall authorized the execution to begin at 1:34 am local time, with Barber pronounced dead at 1:56 am local time, according to a statement from Marshall’s office.

“Justice has been done. This morning, James Barber was executed for the terrible crime that he committed more than two decades ago: the especially heinous, heinous, and cruel murder of Dorothy Epps,” Marshall said in a statement.

Marshall also asked the people of Alabama to pray for the family and friends of the victim, hoping they would find a sense of peace and closure.

Barber was sentenced to death for the 2001 murder of 75-year-old Dorothy Epps. However, he requested that the state carry out the execution using nitrogen gas, an approved alternative method of execution in Alabama that has yet to be implemented.

In his lawsuit, Barber argued that lethal injection would violate his Eighth Amendment rights. His lawyers pointed to three allegedly botched executions in Alabama last year, where Department of Corrections officials struggled to administer lethal drugs through intravenous lines.

While one of the three executions was eventually carried out, the other two were delayed due to late-night court battles that caused the execution warrants to expire. These incidents led to increased scrutiny of Alabama’s lethal injection process and prompted Governor Kay Ivey to call for a comprehensive review of the protocol.

In February, Governor Ivey stated that executions could resume once the review was completed and necessary improvements were made. The state planned to expand the execution team and conduct training programs to address the issues raised.

However, Barber claimed that significant improvements had not been implemented in the protocol. His lawyers argued that his high body mass index and difficult vein access increased the risk of a botched execution by lethal injection.

The US District Court for the Middle District of Alabama denied Barber’s request, leading his lawyers to appeal to the 11th Circuit earlier this week. Unfortunately, the 11th Circuit upheld the district court’s decision, stating that Barber’s claims were speculative given recent changes implemented by the Department of Prisons. The Supreme Court also later ruled on the matter.

Barber’s execution marks the first since the review of Alabama’s lethal injection protocol. Despite his claims, the court ultimately decided to proceed with lethal injection rather than nitrogen gas.

CNN’s Emma Tucker contributed to this report.

