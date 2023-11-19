Alabama Governor Announces Tax Refund Checks for 1.9 Million Residents

Governor Kay Ivey has revealed a measure that will benefit nearly 1.9 million state residents through the issuance of tax refund checks. However, not everyone will qualify for this refund. Those who have not filed their personal tax return in Alabama, as well as estates, trusts, and individuals claimed as dependents on Alabama federal or state tax returns for the year 2021, will not be eligible.

“From the beginning, I have held the belief that it is the government’s responsibility to effectively manage taxpayer funds while we actively seek ways to support citizens in difficult times,” Governor Ivey stated. “Our country is going through difficult times, and unfortunately, Alabama families are experiencing financial pressure. Thanks to our strong commitment to fiscal responsibility, these one-time tax refunds will arrive in time for the holidays and support our Alabama workers.”

The refunds are expected to be deposited into eligible residents’ bank accounts beginning December 1, 2023, based on information provided on their 2021 Alabama state tax returns. For those without a registered bank account, the refund will be sent in the form of a paper check. Furthermore, the refund will be exempt from Alabama income tax for the 2023 tax year and cannot be used to settle tax debts or any other type of debt, ensuring that the full amount reaches the beneficiaries.

Initially, different refund amounts were proposed, with Governor Ivey suggesting $400 for single, head of household, and married filers filing separately, and $800 for joint filers. However, a conference committee approved a compromise, reducing these amounts to $150 for individual filers and $300 for joint filers. The primary purpose of these refunds is to offset food taxes paid in 2021, as Alabama is one of the few states that taxes food. The funds for these rebates come from the Education Trust Fund, where food taxes play a crucial role in funding public schools.

The announcement of this measure comes at a time when other states, such as Minnesota and New Mexico, have also approved similar one-time rebate check initiatives for 2023.

