Alabama Supreme Court Approves Execution of Death Row Inmate Using Nitrogen Gas

Alabama Supreme Court Authorizes First Use of Nitrogen Gas in US Execution

The Alabama Supreme Court has granted authorization to the state to execute a death row inmate using nitrogen gas, a method that has never been utilized in the United States. The inmate in question is Kenneth Eugene Smith, a 58-year-old man who has previously been the subject of unsuccessful execution attempts.

The decision was made by the all-Republican court in a 6 to 2 ruling. State Attorney General Steve Marshall had requested an execution order for Smith, who was convicted of the murder-for-hire of Elizabeth Sennett in 1988 in northwest Alabama.

The court order does not specify the method to be employed in Smith’s execution, but the attorney general presented nitrogen hypoxia as an option. Alabama Governor Kay Ivey will determine the exact date of the execution.

Alabama will become the first state to attempt an execution using nitrogen gas, although legal challenges are expected to arise concerning the proposed method. Oklahoma and Mississippi have also authorized nitrogen hypoxia for the death penalty but have not yet used it.

In this proposed execution method, the inmate would be exposed only to nitrogen gas, depriving them of the necessary oxygen required to sustain bodily functions and causing their death. Nitrogen is non-toxic when inhaled alongside oxygen and constitutes approximately 78% of the air humans breathe.

While proponents argue that death by nitrogen gas would be painless, opponents liken it to human experimentation. The Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC) raised concerns about the safety of individuals in the execution chamber and the potential for gas to escape and affect witnesses.

Anesthesiologist Joel Zivot, cited by the DPIC, stated that nitrogen gas is hazardous for anyone in close proximity. The DPIC’s executive director, Robin Maher, called into question the protocol’s safety and emphasized the presence of unanswered questions in Alabama’s execution method.

Despite these concerns, Attorney General Steve Marshall praised the court’s ruling, stating that it has paved the way for Smith’s execution using nitrogen hypoxia. Smith’s legal team had petitioned the Alabama Supreme Court to reject the use of nitrogen gas, arguing that their client should not be a test subject for a new method of execution.

Following the court’s decision, Attorney Robert Grass expressed his intention to continue fighting and highlighted the dissenting opinions of Chief Justice Tom Parker and Judge Greg Cook.

This is not the first time Smith has faced the possibility of execution. Last year, his scheduled lethal injection was canceled when the necessary intravenous lines could not be inserted into his veins. The failure led to a temporary suspension of executions in Alabama to review lethal injection procedures.

Smith’s case has been riddled with complications since 2018, including last year’s botched execution attempt. The inmate subsequently argued in district court against another lethal injection attempt.

The crime for which Kenneth Eugene Smith was convicted involved the murder of Elizabeth Sennett, the wife of preacher Charles Sennett, in 1988. Smith and his accomplice John Forrest Parker were each paid $1,000 to carry out the killing. Charles Sennett orchestrated the crime to collect his wife’s life insurance money due to his financial troubles. Elizabeth Sennett was fatally stabbed and beaten with a fireplace utensil.

A week after the murder, Charles Sennett committed suicide as he became a suspect in the case. John Forrest Parker was executed in 2010 for his role in the crime. Before his execution, Parker apologized to the victim’s children for his actions.

The use of nitrogen gas in Smith’s execution marks a significant development in the death penalty protocol in the United States, raising both legal and ethical questions that will continue to be debated.

