Alaín Jiménez becomes head of debate for María Isabel Campo for the Mayor of Valledupar

After the resignation of Alaín Jiménez from his aspiration to the mayoralty of Valledupar by the Polo Democrático Alternativo party, the vallenato doctor became the head of debate for María Isabel Campo, candidate for the position of mayor of the city through the significant group of citizens Reborn Vallenato.

“I assume the commitment to politically direct this campaign of María Isabel, we will be coordinating and touring the streets and corregimientos, because it is not a political compromise but programmatic coincidences,” Jiménez expressed at a press conference.

For his part, Campo Cuello, who will register this Friday at the National Registry, confirmed these agreements: “My words are of infinite gratitude to Alaín, he is welcome to this campaign as will the other candidates and of course the vallenatos, we have coincidences and we share decency.”

Alaín Jiménez will also work in the campaign of Katia Ospino, who aspires to the Governorship of Cesar for the significant group of citizens El Pueblo Manda, advising on health issues.

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE AGREEMENT?

In February of this year, Jiménez Fadul signed an agreement with 5 more candidates for mayor of the capital of Cesar, from which a single candidate would result: Lina de Armas, Álvaro Portilla, Julio Julio Peralta, William Herrera Clavijo and councilor Jorge Luis Arzuaga. .

However, everything indicates that they did not achieve any consensus, since each of them took their own course and until now none had confirmed the support of the Historical Pact, which was the main objective.

AND NOW TO THE COUNCIL…

During the event where the environmentalist’s adhesion to María Isabel Campo’s campaign was announced, he also mentioned that his purpose now is to achieve a seat in the Valledupar Council.

“In the meetings we had agreed that of us (Ricardo Reyes, Camilo Quiroz, Alaín Jiménez and María Isabel Campo) whoever declined before July 29, would be a candidate for the Valledupar Council, because here I am keeping my word and strengthening this aspiration that is not mine, it belongs to the Vallenato people ”, scored Alain Jimenez Fadul.

