Alamogordo Police Officer Fatally Shot During Confrontation with Fleeing Suspect

Alamogordo Police Officer Dies After Being Shot in Line of Duty

Alamogordo, NM― The Alamogordo community is mourning the loss of Police Officer Anthony Ferguson, 41, who tragically died on Sunday, July 16, after being shot in the line of duty. The incident occurred early Saturday morning, leaving the community in shock and mourning.

According to the Alamogordo Daily-News, Ferguson, a veteran officer with 11 years of service, was part of a team of officers who attempted to stop traffic on July 15. The driver, identified as 26-year-old Dominic De La O, fled from the officers, prompting a pursuit. The initial stop was reportedly due to malfunctioning headlights or taillights.

Shortly after the pursuit began, the officers found the same vehicle involved in a car accident at First Street and Delaware Avenue. De La O then fled on foot, allegedly armed with a sawed-off shotgun. In a tragic turn of events, De La O shot Officer Ferguson in the face, causing life-threatening injuries.

Responding swiftly to the situation, a fellow Alamogordo police officer shot and wounded De La O in the back of the leg, effectively apprehending him. Officer Ferguson was rushed to Gerald Champion Regional Medical Center for treatment before being airlifted to University Medical Center (UMC) El Paso.

Despite the best efforts of medical professionals, Officer Ferguson succumbed to his injuries at UMC El Paso on Sunday evening. His death has left his two children, parents, and four siblings devastated, according to a statement from the Alamogordo Police Department (APD). The department is requesting privacy for the Ferguson family during this difficult time.

Dominic De La O now faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault on a police officer with a deadly weapon. Other charges leveled against him include tampering with evidence, aggravated escape from an office, resisting and evading a police officer, criminal trespass, and various traffic violations. It is yet to be confirmed if these charges will be altered in light of Officer Ferguson’s death.

Public outrage has erupted over the Alamogordo Mayor Susan Payne’s claim that De La O should have been detained for previous alleged violent crimes. Mayor Payne expressed her frustration during a news conference, stating that De La O’s release ultimately led to the tragic events that unfolded.

Residents Jessica Smith and Rudy Contreras corroborated the mayor’s sentiments, alleging that De La O is also responsible for the death of Donovan Contreras in 2019, a case which was overlooked by law enforcement at the time. The Alamogordo Daily News has demanded access to documents relating to the incident to further investigate these claims.

Officer Ferguson’s death has shed light on De La O’s history of confrontations with law enforcement. In January 2023, De La O was shot by Alamogordo police after a foot chase, during which he brandished a handgun. Officers fired in self-defense, resulting in De La O sustaining a gunshot wound.

Alamogordo Police Chief David Kunihiro expressed the department’s grief over the loss of Officer Ferguson. Chief Kunihiro affirmed that the New Mexico State Police investigation into the incident is ongoing, and the department will also conduct its own internal investigation into the handling of the situation.

The community of Alamogordo is mourning the loss of a dedicated public servant, highlighting the dangers law enforcement officers face daily in their commitment to protecting and serving the community. Officer Ferguson’s sacrifice will forever be remembered in the hearts of those he served.

