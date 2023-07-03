Alan Bartuš stars with his father and the legendary American drummer | Culture | .a week

we wrote about the extraordinary appearance on our jazz scene, Alan Bartuš, in February, when he presented his album Solology at a concert.

Tomorrow he will present himself with his trio at 19:00 in the concert hall in Klarisky. Drums will be played by Gregory Hutchinson, who deserves the status of a legend for his collaborations with the world‘s best jazz musicians. (see e.g. here).

Alan Bartuš is the holder of the prestigious Ö1 Jazz Prize and in September he is going to attend one of the most prestigious jazz schools in the world – the Manhattan School of Music in New York. In 2022, he became the winner of the Excellence Piano Awards and the Grand Maestro Piano Competition as a solo pianist and released his album entitled Solology.

Despite his young age, Alan has three albums to his credit and collaborations with names such as Jerry Bergonzi, Tim Armacost, Gregory Hutchinson, Peter Erskine and many others. 2023 became the absolute winner of the prestigious ARTEDEA Jazz Competition.

ONE DAY JAZZ FESTIVAL 2023

Album Born in Millennium follows on from the project Connectivity, which he recorded together with his father, double bassist Štefan Bartuš, in 2021. Both of them regularly collaborate with renowned musicians, and the legendary American drummer Gregory Hutchinson also appears on the current recording, which Bartuš was able to create with only one exception from his own compositions.

“I met him in Velenje at the Creative Jazz Clinic workshop in Velenje. I was in his ensemble and even then he told me that he likes the way I play, that I can read notes well and that it sounds great to me. Well, a few years later I contacted him to see if he would record an album with me. He wanted to hear the music that would be recorded. We recorded it with my father at the old man’s house in Lučenec on a dictaphone and he liked it very much, he came, we recorded the album and we have been working together ever since.”

The band: Alan Bartuš – piano, Štefan “Pišta” Bartuš – double bass, Gregory Hutchinson – drums will be joined by another special guest, Hungarian trumpeter Kornél Fekete-Kovács. He was born in 1970. He studied at the Jazz Faculty of the Ferenc Liszt Academy of Music in Budapest.

As a musician, he is in great demand throughout Europe and has worked on more than a hundred albums as a soloist and studio player. As a composer and arranger, he is active mainly on the scene of contemporary classical and jazz music in Hungary and beyond.

