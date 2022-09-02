The councilor’s idea: we need a shared strategy with all the realities of tourism. But the staff is missing

CORTINA. Bringing Cortina Marketing back to being the fulcrum of tourism promotion, communication and marketing of the Cortina brand, together with all the economic realities that have to do with tourism. This is the goal set by Roberta Alverà, Councilor for Tourism, who yesterday brought to the City Council the report for the in-house management of territorial marketing and the approval of the scheme of the new service contract for the operational arm of Se.Am .

“Cortina Marketing in recent months has emptied its employees, and we found ourselves in front of a dramatic situation, but which we want to see in terms of great opportunity, so that we can reprogram it with a new look towards the future,” said Alverà. «We have tried to learn from others in order to have a strategic vision that is aware of our objectives. Many Cortina realities that work in tourism have their own press office, and we would like to bring everyone together for a unique and comprehensive strategy, a univocal promotion and marketing of the Cortina brand. With the Olympic event we are facing an unmissable opportunity, and all this can also be a stimulus for young people ». The new contract will have a duration of six years (three years plus three) and the budget is around one million euros per year.

“It is strange to hear that the fact that almost all the employees have left is a great opportunity,” said the former mayor Gianpietro Ghedina from the benches of the minority. “It was about people from Cortina, and honestly I see more of a damage than an opportunity. It is certainly better to have locals than from outside, passing by and then leaving. However, I see positively the increase in the budget and the objectives that unite us, since they had already been prepared, so I am in favor ».

Instead, councilor Roberta de Zanna of Cortina Bene Comune criticizes, in particular on the lack of a detailed report of the objectives that justify the disbursement by the Municipality of one million euros for in-house management. «The report mentions 500 thousand euros of expenses for non-existent personnel. There is no report on the work done, on the effectiveness and results of the promotion carried out, on customer satisfaction. It’s like writing a blank check. ‘

De Zanna goes further by judging the illegitimate resolution and asking for it to be withdrawn. «Today a service contract is approved to allow Cortina Marketing to continue operating; this will be followed by a strategic plan which will be more detailed »explained Mayor Lorenzi. For the minority councilor Roberto Pompanin “the investment is absolutely necessary, but the perplexities about the numbers reported by De Zanna are acceptable”. The request to withdraw the resolution does not pass, supported only by de Zanna and Pompanin who then also voted against the two resolutions for the assignment of the service contract.

The service contract for the management of social services through the Azienda Speciale Servizi was also approved yesterday to the Person, with a very detailed report on the objectives and the satisfaction rate of the service, on the appointment of a commission for the referendum to change the region, in which the councilors de Zanna and Ghedina did not want to take part.

At the last point on the agenda, while the change of destination of a civic use in the Col Fiere area was being approved for a land to be used as a yard for a warehouse again for the World Cup of the year, the councilor de Zanna opposed showing in the room a photograph of the environmental destruction left right in the Col Fiere area for the 2021 World Ski Championships.