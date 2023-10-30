Alarm due to increase in suicide attempts and completed cases – breaking latest news

Suicides generate citizen alarm.

Although there are a little more than two months until the end of 2023, the number of suicide attempts and suicides – in the province of Loja – continues to increase. To date, around 15 people have committed suicide.

Circumstances

The majority of people who try or eliminate themselves have an advanced state of depression for various reasons, including economic, school, emotional and family problems, the latter becoming more relevant in the final months of each year.

Statistics indicate that from January to date, around 15 suicides have been recorded; two of these cases occurred in the current month.

On Saturday, October 14, 2023, in a neighborhood in the north of the city, a woman, approximately 50 years old, ended her existence by ingesting a toxic substance; Then, on Thursday the 26th, a 45-year-old man was found hanging from a tree in a forest in the Motupe neighborhood.

Situation

The clinical psychologist of a private health home, Damián Carlos Tabares, in dialogue with Diario Crónica, pointed out that there is a considerable increase in suicide attempts. Every day he sees between 3 to 5 patients, the majority between the ages of 15 to 25 and 45 to 60 years.

“Previously, the female population showed a higher incidence of suicide attempts; Although in 2023 it was reinvested and now it is men: of 10 citizens, 3 present this problem,” he said.

The specialist mentioned that the months of November and December are high dates when people desire or consummate the idea of ​​suicide, because emotions accumulate and they begin to remember things, such as what goals they could not meet in the year, debts and, the main thing, separation from the family, that is, parents, grandparents, siblings… who had to move away due to various circumstances, including migration; To do this, they use medicines, then poisons (pesticides, pesticides) and finally constricting elements (scarves, ropes, ropes, straps).

recommendations

Damián Carlos Tabares advised that the family should be aware of the members of the household and detect if any person wants to make an attempt on their life, as there are warning signs: in the first instance, the state of mind, they distance themselves from everyone, they feel sad or even He utters verbal expressions such as “life would be better if he did not live”, “without me they will be much better”, among others.

These citizens should not be alone, they need to receive immediate attention from professionals and always encourage them that every day will be better… (I)

