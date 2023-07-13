Alarm for Colombians illegally captured on the border with the United States

There is concern among the authorities of Colombia and the United States, due to the growing number of undocumented Colombians detained trying to cross the border between Mexico and the northern country.

According to the US authorities, the figures for 2023 have already exceeded those detained in 2022.

As reported by the United States Customs and Border Protection Office CPB, during fiscal year 2022, that country detained 125,172 Colombians who tried to cross the border illegally.

Likewise, it reported that in the first eight months of fiscal year 2023, 126,201 Colombians have already been detained, a figure that exceeds the previous one.

The foregoing makes Colombia the second issuing country of undocumented immigrants USA during the current term.

Update

The office advances the update of its database on immigration detention at its borders during fiscal year 2023, which is counted between October 2022 and September 2023.

For the authorities of both countries, this data is worrying given that there are still four more months of migration to be registered this fiscal year to have the exact figure.

According to the data released by the CPB, the month of May 2023 was the month with the most recorded arrests of Colombians with a figure of 18,128 detainees.

Of these, 534 were detained under the old rules and the rest, 17,594, were detained under the new measures.

The experts recalled that during this month the United States government modified its border regulations, which are more restrictive.

The US government indicated that the measure seeks to discourage illegal migration because the norm indicates that people detained under this regulation face criminal charges and a ban on entering the country for five years.

On the other hand, the CBP database indicated that the largest number of detainees in this fiscal year are of Mexican nationality with 505,100 detainees, followed by Colombia and Venezuela with 126,101 detainees, in fourth place is Brazil with 119,143 detainees and in fifth place place is Guatemala with 115,113 detainees.

Measurements

As will be recalled, in May 2023, the United States Government lifted title 42 created during the covid-19 pandemic as a temporary health measure to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The measure was in force until this year when previously established measures were reinforced and indicate that people who are detained for trying to cross the border illegally must face sanctions such as deportation, prosecution or a five-year ban on entering the United States. Joined.

Many Latin American immigrants, including Colombians, face a difficult journey across the border between Mexico and the United States to reach the northern country.

Some also decide to cross the so-called Darién Gap, on the border between Colombia and Panama to reach North America.

On the other hand, there is expectation due to the recent announcement by the White House about the possibility that Colombians can apply to the family reunification program, which is an alternative for verified people and with requests authorized by their relatives, to obtain special permits for travel to the United States, under the measure of probation.

