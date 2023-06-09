Alarm for death of minors

In the latest report presented by the National Institute of Health, the entity reported that in recent months the cases of malnutrition and respiratory viruses in children under five years of age have increased in Colombia.

The report also indicated that 408 children probably died of respiratory infection due to the increase in the peak of the virus in the country.

In the bulletin for the week of May 21 to 27, the National Institute of Health shows that 408 deaths in children under five years of age were reported: 205 due to acute respiratory infection, 132 due to acute malnutrition and 71 due to acute diarrheal disease, setting off the alarms in all authorities and doctors in the country.

Referring to this situation, the specialists stated that it is necessary to remember biosafety measures, especially the use of face masks when sick, washing hands, and isolating oneself to protect others while the patient recovers.

They emphasized that by following these measures, health complications and infections among other children could be avoided.

They also recalled that Colombia is in a seasonal process where there is an increase in traditional viruses, respiratory viruses and even coronaviruses, which would be in the confirmation phase.

Malnutrition

Regarding deaths due to malnutrition, the National Institute of Health indicates the historical number in departments such as Antioquia and Bolívar is four children, while this time there were eight in each of these departments.

In the case of Chocó there were seven and twelve showed up; in Guajira 17 and the record went to 32; and Risaralda went from one to six children under the age of five who apparently died from causes associated with malnutrition.

Epidemiologists expressed their concern about the increase in malnutrition in certain areas, probably related to the increase in seasonal viruses, difficulties in accessing certain services and others due to structural situations that are related to violence.

The report

The report from the National Institute of Health indicates that in epidemiological week 21 of 2023, 408 probable deaths in children under five years of age have been reported: 205 due to acute respiratory infection (ARI), 132 due to acute malnutrition (DNT) and 71 due to diarrheal disease. Acute (EDA).

Infection

In the week recorded, 205 probable deaths in children under five years of age due to ARI were reported, 55 were confirmed, 47 were ruled out and 103 are under study, for a mortality rate of 4.13 cases per 100,000 children under five years of age.

138 cases were also confirmed, for a mortality rate of 3.66 cases per 100,000 children under five years of age.

Likewise, 15 probable deaths in children under five years of age due to ARI were reported.

Significant differences were observed in the number of deaths reported in the territorial entities of Cali, Caquetá, Cesar, Cundinamarca, Norte Santander and Sucre compared to the historical one; the other territorial entities were within the expected behavior.

At the municipal level, statistically significant differences were found in Maicao.

Mortality

Regarding mortality due to malnutrition, 132 probable deaths in children under five years of age due to DNT have been reported, 64 were confirmed, 16 were ruled out and 52 are under study, for a mortality rate of 2.99 cases per 100,000. under five years of age.

By 2022, the number of confirmed cases at epidemiological week 21 was 134, for a mortality rate of 3.56 cases per 100,000 children under five years of age.

Eight probable deaths in children under five years of age due to DNT were also reported.

Statistically significant differences were observed in the number of deaths reported in Antioquia, Bolívar, Chocó, La Guajira and Risaralda compared to the historical; the other territorial entities were within the expected behavior.

At the municipal level, statistically significant differences were observed in La Paz (Cesar), Ricaurte (Nariño) and Uribia.

Comments