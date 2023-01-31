A geological fault in the municipality of Sucre, in southern Cauca, puts more than 80 families in this town at imminent risk.

The situation occurs in the El Jardín neighborhood, where a mass movement has generated alarm in the community.

That is why the mayoress of this town, Lheydi Patricia Muñoz, called on the National Government and the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management, to offer their help in the relocation of those who live in this neighborhood.

Instability

The local president stated that “it has been more than eight years of instability and risk problems. For this reason, the relocation of these families is of high urgency. Today, this is how the mass movement has deteriorated the homes of Sucre”.

The situation has been worsening due to the fact that the El Jardín neighborhood presents serious cracks that have dozens of homes on the brink of collapse.

Ruiz said that “several geological faults have been registered in the municipality that have affected the community for eleven years. Studies have already been carried out by the corresponding organizations and experts. The land has given way too much, the cracked houses can no longer be inhabited and more than 200 people need to be relocated”.

The mayoress indicated that the municipal administration purchased a lot for the relocation of the families and they are requesting help with materials for housing construction from the National Risk Management Unit and the Government of Cauca.

Photo: Sucre City Hall

Comments