Alarm in the productive sector of Cauca by Minagricultura decree that puts private property at risk – news

It would be domain extinction in the hands of the National Land Agency, entity that would become judge and party in the processes.

The unions and companies of the department, gathered in the Cauca Union and Business Council, spoke before the Ministry of Agriculture, in order to modify the draft regulatory decree of the National Development Plan (PND), due to the fact that the articles of the The decree puts the constitutional right to private property at risk, by leaving in the hands of officials of the National Land Agency (ANT) processes of extinction of domain for breach of social or ecological function, which today are attended by judges of the Republic.

The trade union sector of Cauca considers that the National Land Agency, which must meet some goals of purchase and delivery of land within the framework of the Comprehensive Rural Reform, is the same entity that decides the extinction of domain over properties, in accordance with causes whose definition and criteria are not clear in the regulatory framework proposed in the draft decree.

In this way, the ANT would start to act as judge and party in asset forfeiture processes, violating due process. to the ownerson which, in addition, falls the burden of proof in accordance with the text projected in the decree.

This, in practice, will mean that owners from all over the country will have to sell for a price lower than the commercial appraisal, under penalty of losing their properties without any compensation.

“We understand the initiative of the National Government to boost the Colombian countryside and promote its productivity, especially from Cauca, a department with great agricultural potential that has not been properly used due to lack of infrastructure, technical assistance and development.”

The historical weakness of the State in this department, which has not allowed the conditions for development and productivity to occur, cannot lead to the owners being punished with the extinction of the domain over their properties. “This is why we alert public opinion, the media and control agencies about this draft decree and the constitutional outburst it contains,” says the statement from the unions.

He adds that this draft decree is paradoxical, taking into account that the purpose of the recent creation of the agrarian jurisdiction, approved by the Congress of the Republic last June, was precisely for this entity to be in charge of processing the processes through the courts. thus preventing the National Government, through the National Land Agency (ANT) from becoming a judge and party in the definition of land and agrarian conflicts in the country.

