The alarm returned: there was no collapse on the Gusela del Vescovà. This morning the people of Belluno had woken up with the suspicion that there had been a failure on the apex of the needle of the Schiara Group. In fact, nothing happened. An Alpine Rescue team went to have a thorough look with the telescope, verifying that there were no collapses. Just a play of shadows, which ended up misleading even the experts.