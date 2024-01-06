Alaska Airlines flight makes emergency landing after window apparently burst in mid-air

Alaska Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Window Falls Off Mid-Flight

(CNN) — An Alaska Airlines flight en route from Portland, Oregon, to Ontario, California, made an emergency landing after a window fell off mid-flight on Friday night, a passenger told CNN.

Alaska Airlines confirmed the incident on flight 1282 and stated that the aircraft landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 174 passengers and six crew members. The airline also mentioned that they are investigating the incident and will share more information as it becomes available.

The flight was only in the air for about 20 minutes, according to FlightAware. It departed Portland International Airport at around 05:07 pm local time and landed back at the airport at 05:27 pm. Kyle Rinker, a passenger on the flight, confirmed to CNN that the window fell off shortly after takeoff.

“It was very abrupt, I had just reached altitude and the window/wall just flew out and I didn’t realize until the oxygen masks came off,” Rinker said.

The aircraft, a 737 Max 9, received its “airworthiness” certificate on October 25, 2023, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The National Transportation Safety Board has confirmed that it is investigating the incident.

Portland International Airport also confirmed to CNN that an emergency landing had occurred there. CNN has reached out to the FAA and Boeing for comment.

As of now, details about the cause of the incident are still under investigation, and passengers and crew members are safe following the emergency landing.