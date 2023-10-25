Alaska Airlines Pilot Faces Attempted Murder Charges for Attempting to Disable Airplane Engines mid-flight

Alaska Airlines Pilot Accused of Attempting to Disable Airplane Engines Mid-Flight

Joseph David Emerson, an Alaska Airlines pilot, is facing multiple charges, including 83 counts of attempted murder, after allegedly attempting to shut down the engines mid-flight. The incident occurred on a Horizon Air flight from Everett, Washington, to San Francisco on Sunday night.

According to charging documents filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court, Emerson, who was traveling in an extra seat in the cabin, informed the flight crew that he was “not fine” just moments before attempting to disable the engines. Police later discovered that Emerson had consumed psychedelic mushrooms, which he claimed had worsened his mental health.

Although Oregon recently legalized the use of psilocybin for adults, federal prosecutors have charged Emerson with interfering with a flight crew, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years. In addition to the federal charges, Emerson is also facing state charges.

Despite the alleged consumption of psychedelic mushrooms, neither the gate agents nor the flight crew noticed any signs of impairment before Emerson boarded the flight. An FBI agent stated in an affidavit that Emerson claimed it was his first time consuming mushrooms.

Flight attendants managed to restrain Emerson after a brief struggle in the cockpit. However, as the plane descended, he attempted to access an emergency exit. A flight attendant intervened and prevented him from doing so. Following his arrest, Emerson expressed remorse, stating, “I tried to kill everyone” and “I ruined everything.”

Alaska Airlines announced that Emerson has been relieved of all duties pending further investigations. Pilots are required to undergo psychological testing as part of their regular medical exams. Although accidents caused deliberately by pilots are rare, there have been instances in the past where pilots intentionally crashed planes.

Emerson’s mental health will be a significant focus in the ongoing investigation. He had been battling depression for an extended period, according to charging documents. Further details about his mental state and the events leading up to the incident are expected to emerge during the court proceedings.

Emerson is currently in state custody and will make an initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Portland. The incident has shocked those who knew him, with Mark Angelos, a senior flight instructor who has known Emerson for over a decade, expressing disbelief. Angelos described Emerson as a family man who loved his children and played a prominent role in promoting safety measures within the NRI Flying Club.

As the investigation continues, authorities will seek to determine the motive behind Emerson’s alleged actions and evaluate the measures in place to safeguard against such incidents in the aviation industry.

