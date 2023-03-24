EVENT

On the morning of Friday, March 24, 2023, residents of the Alausí canton organized and closed the alternative roads to the E35 South Pan-American Highway, which were enabled for vehicular traffic.

Residents of the Alausí canton closed the alternative routes of the South Pan-American Highway E35, which connect Alausí-Riobamba.

Due to the events that occurred in the Casual sector in Alausí, merchants and residents carried out a stoppage in the north control – via Pueblo Viejo, according to the data obtained, the closure of the road is due to non-compliance by the authorities “We have been waiting for the authorities to comply with the actions offered, because so far they have only made visits to the sector, tours, evaluations but they do not give us an answer and the truth is we are tired of only being offered and not complying, we want facts not words,” he said Sebastián Loyola, carrier and resident of the sector.

The current situation of the E35 south road is complicated, since most of the land is about to leave and the geological faults have increased. It is for this reason that the people of Alause, tired of the authorities’ non-compliance, have decided to demonstrate. Rodrigo Rea, mayor mentioned that the management corresponding to the higher authorities has been carried out “In addition to the work that has been carried out, now we are going to work in a different way, in the first session of the COE it was said that alternate routes were going to be treated by the prefect, however, there is no response, even so, we as the mayor’s office have provided the necessary resources for vehicle treatment “he concluded.

On the other hand, Eduardo Llerena, elected councilor said “The reason for this sit-in is because we have not had an answer, we have done everything in our power and it is not enough, we met last Tuesday and requested the presence of the prefecture, but they have not listened to us, we want technical advice to deal with this event as soon as possible” however, Iván Vinueza governor of the province of Chimborazo stressed the work that has been done but that it takes time “This is not something that It can be solved overnight, it takes time, therefore we continue looking for the correct way to communicate with the people, we do what we can and the closure of the Casual sector will be there and will last as long as nature provides, because they are facts that they cannot be controlled, what corresponds to us as authorities is to take alternatives and that is what we have been doing “he concluded.