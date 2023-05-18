Alausí and Chunchi with new administration for the period 2023-2027

PRESENT

Possession of the new authorities for the period 2023-2027, in the Alausí and Chunchi cantons.

Remigio Roldán new mayor of the Alausí canton.

On the afternoon of this May 14, through a mass and inaugural session, the canton of the “5 Heritages” and “Sillón Andino del Ecuador”, sworn in the new elected authorities who will govern during the period 2023-2027.

Remigio Roldán became the new mayor of the Alausí canton, who assumed the challenge with great responsibility and gratitude, referring to the town as one more friend, and committed to moving it forward, given the serious situation it is going through after what happened on March 26 by the landslide that left human losses.

“I want to thank God for one more day of life and the people because they accompany me for another day, I sympathize with all those families who lost their loved ones and let them know that we will know how to get ahead with effort and hard work,” said Roldán .

Possession of the new mayor of Chunchi Frantz Joseph.

On the other hand, Frantz Joseph, the new mayor of the canton, expressed his gratitude, effort, and new proposals aimed at changing Chunchi, “We have surrounded ourselves with young people, because they are the present and future of the country and thanks to their knowledge and support we will work together to move our canton forward “, he said. The room was attended by more than 300 people who supported the new administration, publicizing the benefits that working with new and young people will bring. In the inaugural session Laura Aguirre was delegated as vice mayor and Cristian Landi as general secretary.

Francisco Aguirre, political chief of the canton mentioned that Chunchi needs new and young people to move the sector forward, “I wish the mayor success in his duties, may God bless you and give you enough wisdom to govern the people and their communities” he expressed. The event ended with the delivery of presents to the mayor by a commission delegated from the Nizag community and with the congratulations of each of the newly elected authorities in this period.