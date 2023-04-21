Home » ALBA 2023 Games open with gold for Venezuela in road cycling
The Sports Games of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA) opened its fifth edition with a gold medal for the host in road cycling; discipline in which the locals also took silver and bronze. This competition is held in Venezuela from April 21 to 29.

«The Venezuelan Edwin Torres became the first medalist of the V edition of the ALBA 2023 Games; by dominating the road cycling event, a time trial that took place at the Camurí Chico circuit”. This was reported by the organizing committee of the competition via Twitter.

Torres reached the gold medal with a time of 26:03 minutes. While the Venezuelans Anderson Paredes and Yosnehiber Rondón were left with the silver and bronze medals, with times 26:41 and 27:02, respectively.

3,539 athletes will participate in ALBA games

The first competition was held before the opening ceremony this Friday afternoon, where Nicolás Maduro was.

In the ALBA 2023 Games, a total of 3,539 athletes will compete in 33 disciplines -such as basketball, baseball, boxing, cycling, fencing, soccer, among other areas- in the search for 2,201 medals. Of these, 385 will be gold; the rest of silver and bronze.

