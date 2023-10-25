Albania: former prime minister Berisha investigated for corruption / Albania / areas / Home

Sali Berisha at the World Economic Forum in Turkey in 2008 – CC BY-NC-SA 2.0 Deed

The center-right leader Sali Berisha and his son-in-law Jamarber Malltezi are under investigation by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office in connection with the privatization of the former “Partizani” sports ground, dating back to 2008. The charges include corruption and embezzlement

The former prime minister and historic leader of the Albanian center right Sali Berisha is under investigation by the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SPAK) for passive corruption and abuse of office, for having allowed his son-in-law Jamarber Malltezi to benefit from 5.4 million euros from the privatization of former “Partizani” sports field. Furthermore, Fatmir Bekteshi, a businessman in the construction sector and partner of Malltezi, accused of active corruption, also appears in the register of suspects.

The judiciary’s operation began on Saturday 21 October with the arrest of Malltezi near Tirana airport, thus announcing one of the hottest autumns on the Albanian political scene in the last three decades.

Given his advanced age (79 years), Berisha is not currently in custody, but he is obliged to appear and has been prevented from leaving the country. This limitation of his freedoms has become the subject of political conflict, as Berisha enjoys immunity as a deputy. According to current legislation, the prosecutor’s office is obliged to obtain special authorization from parliament before proceeding to limit the freedoms of parliamentarians, which in fact did not happen. For his part, Berisha has on several occasions refused notification of the proceedings by the judicial police, believing that, in compliance with the Constitution, parliament must express its opinion on the matter first.

The privatization of the Partizani sports ground dates back to the year 2008, a period in which Berisha held the function of prime minister. Until then the sports field was the responsibility of the Ministry of Defense and its privatization required a change in the legislation in force, as it was an asset of the armed forces. At the initiative of the government, the amendment of the Sports Law took place in June of the same year, thus paving the way for the privatization of sports grounds by their legitimate owners.

Originally the land of the sports field had been taken from its rightful owners by the former dictatorial regime of Enver Hoxha. Following the amendment of the Sports Law, five of the heir families, including that of Malltezi, are represented by the latter to initiate the completion of the bureaucratic procedures for the privatization of these lands. According to the investigative dossier, thanks to Malltezi’s intervention, the privatization process took place in a very short time. The privatization was done at subsidized prices, and together with the land in question, a publicly owned area was also privatized.

As reported BIRN , in 2006, thanks to the intervention of the National Land Regulation Council chaired by Berisha, the land was made buildable. A housing complex of 17 skyscrapers was later built on that land, built by the construction company owned by Fatmir Bekteshi. In 2014 Bekteshi sold part of his shares in the construction company, 35% of which were acquired by Malltezi for a symbolic value of 300 euros. According to the special prosecutor’s office, based on the evidence collected, the sale at a symbolic price was used as a cover for the illicit transactions in favor of Malltezi.

The accusations against Berisha concern the approval and ad hoc adaptation of the legislation to the private needs of individuals, and having put pressure on the administration to quickly conclude the privatization procedures of the sports field.

The “Partizani” dossier was brought to the attention of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office in 2020 by the then socialist MP Taulant Balla, the current Minister of the Interior.

Berisha has publicly rejected all the accusations against himself and his son-in-law, claiming that they are politically motivated and placing the responsibility on the current prime minister Edi Rama who – according to the former prime minister – would like to destroy the center-right opposition in order to be able to govern undisturbed.

Ilir Meta, his political ally, former Head of State and current leader of the Freedom Party, has declared himself in support of Berisha, together with the deputies of the “reformist” current within the Democratic Party (PD). While the exponents of the Socialist Party have not expressed their opinion publicly on the issue.

The accusations made against the historic leader of the PD constitute the first stress test for the new institutions created after the justice reform, therefore the holding of a fair trial is essential for the credibility of the judicial system.

To date, Berisha represents the highest political figure investigated by justice since the fall of the communist regime, followed by former deputy prime minister Arben Ahmetaj together with several former ministers and mayors from the ranks of the Socialist Party.

