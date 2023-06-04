Albanian premier in Calabria, ‘our brother Italian government’ – Calabria

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – LUNGRO, JUNE 03 – “We have to work together with the Italian government and the Calabria region because there is a need to plan together the actions to be implemented for the growth of our communities. The Italian government is our brother and it is very open and ready to listen to us”. This was stated by the prime minister of Albania, Edi Rama, who was visiting the Italian-Albanian towns in the province of Cosenza.



Rama, after meeting the governor of the region Roberto Occhiuto and the regional delegation in Lamezia Terme, reached Lungro in the late morning where, accompanied by the mayor Carmine Ferraro, the regional councilor with responsibility for minorities Gianluca Gallo, the vice president of the Province of Cosenza , Giancarlo Lamensa and the arbereshe mayors, met the community. Immediately afterwards, the Albanian premier met the Eparch of Lungro, Monsignor Donato Oliverio, in the palace of the Eparchy. Then he participated in the round table on the theme “Albania and Europe”, held in the House of Music.



Then, focusing on the failure to implement law 482/99 concerning the protection of minorities, Rama argued that “as the Albanian government we must do our part to enforce respect for the rights of the Arbereshe minority.



We will work together for the respect of rights. We have a proud and indivisible common history. We are scattered but at the same time – she concluded – we are united in the name of Albanian history, language and culture which are our indivisible factors”. (ANSA).

