Listen to the audio version of the article

Alberto Crespi, renowned jurist and professor of Criminal Law and Criminal Procedure at the Catholic University, and subsequently of Commercial Criminal Law at the Statale, passed away at the age of 99. He was the trusted criminal lawyer of the founder of Mediobanca, Enrico Cuccia, who was instead supported by Guido Rossi for the corporate aspects.

Born in 1923 in Milan, Alberto Crespi, heir to a family of entrepreneurs active in the production of iron furniture for offices, ships and hospitals, was a lawyer and consultant heard at the center of some of the thorniest cases in Italian financial history. He assisted in particular Enrico Cuccia in the years of the clash with Michele Sindona and in the judicial events following the 1979 murder of Giorgio Ambrosoli, liquidator of the Italian Private Bank: Cuccia was called to answer for the fact that he was aware of the threats addressed by Sindona to Ambrosoli himself.

Crespi was then, among others, the lawyer of Carlo De Benedetti and of Montedison. Among his passions we must remember art and music. Graduated in piano at the Milan Conservatory, he was a great lover of organ and Johann Sebastian Bach. In 2001 he donated a collection of over 40 paintings from the fourteenth and fifteenth centuries to the Diocesan Museum of Milan and in 2014, together with his brother Giampaolo, gave the property of the family liberty villa in Milan to Fai.