A heavier sentence than that requested by the prosecution, eight years and four months for the two sexual assaults against a girl just eighteen at Terrazza Sentimento and a young twenty-three at Villa Lolita in Ibiza. A sentence that puts a first firm point on the judicial destiny of Alberto Genovese that after the arrest in November 2020, eight months in San Vittore, the house arrest in the clinic to detoxify from drugs, is now reached by a somewhat predictable sentence.