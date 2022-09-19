He was sentenced to eight years and four months Alberto Genovese, the 45-year-old entrepreneur accused of two sexual assaults, one against an 18-year-old in October 2020 in his penthouse in Milan, the other on a 23-year-old at Villa Lolita in Ibiza, three months earlier. His ex-girlfriend, Sarah Borruso, accused of the episode in Ibiza, was instead sentenced to two years and five months. Totally the reconstruction of the accusation was therefore accepted by the gup Chiara Valori – with the adjunct Letizia Mannella no pm Rosaria Stagnaro e Paolo Filippini – with a higher sentence than eight years for the entrepreneur, slightly lower for his ex, for which the prosecutor had asked for two years and eight months.





During the process, the defensive board that assists the entrepreneur (the lawyers Luigi Isolabella, Davide Ferrari e Stefano Solid) supported the thesis of the entrepreneur’s inability to understand and will at the time of the violence, devastated by the continuous and incessant consumption of drugs and by a past of traumas and psychological disorders. But the trial convinced the judge of the guilt of the two defendants.





Genovese with an imperturbable expression and embraced by his sister, he left the courtroom on the seventh floor of the Milan courthouse without saying anything despite the insistent questions of the reporters. When he came out, filmed by the cameras, he was always impassive with his gaze pointed ahead and the mask worn on his face. “Let’s wait to read the reasons”, one of his lawyers simply said before the group got into the elevator. “Certainly – added the lawyer – the path taken by Alberto is still long, but it is already giving great results and I am happy about this”. Out of the classroom Antonella Veltripresident of the association D.i.Re the national network of anti-violence centers, the civil party in the trial, said it was satisfied with the verdict that “fully accepted the accusatory hypothesis”. The association was a civil party

The ex-girlfriend Borruso, who came out a few minutes after Genovese, seemed visibly shaken by the sentence of 2 years and 5 months received. She too chose to remain silent escorted to the exit by the lawyer Gianmaria Palminteri.

Legal victim: “Not satisfied with compensation of 50 thousand euros”

Genovese was sentenced to compensate the 18-year-old raped in the center of Milan with 50 thousand euros. A provisional that does not satisfy the defender Luigi Liguori who will have to turn to the civil court to obtain the requested amount (almost 2 million euros). The lawyer Liguori underlined how his client, after the violence suffered, has reported a disability of 40% and is following a therapy to overcome the trauma from a psychological point of view and then be able to return to work as a model. He had not asked for any compensation from the defense of the second victim who is said to be “satisfied: the granite accusatory system has held up”.

The associations in defense of women, parties to the trial, are satisfied. “The accused have been held responsible, the judge has fully accepted the accusatory hypothesis and for this we are satisfied. Of course, the path to freeing the violence remains long”.

National Victims Support Observatory: “I doubt Genovese will return to prison”

The sentence that condemns Alberto Genovese to eight years and 4 months in prison, accused of aggravated sexual violence against two girls, “is the result of the shortened rite which serves the penalty of one third by default”. The lawyer says so Elisabetta Aldrovandi, president of the National Victims Support Observatory. “With this rite – he added – that if requested by the accused it must be granted and involves automatic penalty discounts of a third party, the sentence went from twelve years to just over eight. Moreover, having already spent about nine months in prison under pre-trial detention and subsequently under house arrest where he is also now (periods that will be served by the sentence imposed), even if this sentence will be confirmed on appeal and possibly in the Supreme Court, due to the various procedural mechanisms of penalty discounts and alternative regimes, I doubt that Genovese will still go to prison “.

The former entrepreneur was present in the classroom: no comment

Almost two years after his arrest, Alberto Genovese heard in the courtroom the decision of the gup Chiara Valori for the two cases of sexual violence of which he is accused. The one that caused the arrest (the second in chronological order), consumed between 10 and 11 October 2020 during a party at the Sentiment terrace, its luxury penthouse a few steps from the Duomo. An eighteen-year-old arrives at the party at 10 pm and manages to leave the penthouse only at 4.30 pm the following day, picked up in the street by a police car in a state of shock, half-naked.

The prosecutors had decided not to reply after the defensive speeches concluded before the summer. In the last hearings, the deputy prosecutor of Milan, Letizia Mannella, and the prosecutors Rosaria Stagnaro and Paolo Filippini, had asked for a sentence of 8 years in prison and an 80 thousand euro fine for the former founder of many digital start-ups accused of raped, after making them unconscious with a mix of cocaine and ketamine, two models: one of 18, during a party on 10 October 2020 in her penthouse Terrazza Sentimento overlooking the Duomo, the other of 23 years old guest in a villa in luxury in Ibiza in the previous July. For this latest affair, the ex-girlfriend of Genovese, Sarah Borruso, is also accused, for whom the prosecutors had asked for 2 years and 8 months.

The report of the victim: “They had tied me with handcuffs ankles and wrists”

“They had tied both my ankles and my wrists with handcuffs – he puts it in the minutes -. At a certain point I lost consciousness. I woke up the next day, next to me there was Alberto also naked. The sheet was full. of blood”. A story that coincides with the footage of the cameras of the attic recovered by the mobile team, directed by Marco Calì, which reconstruct the night of abuse. After the arrest, a 23-year-old girl shows up at the police station and tells a story similar to that of the 18-year-old, who lived a few months earlier, in July, during a holiday at Villa Lolita in Ibiza. For this episode, the ex-girlfriend of Genovese, Sarah Borruso (defended by the lawyer Gianmaria Palminteri), who according to the victim would have taken part in the night of sex, is also investigated for sexual violence.

Borruso: “No physical contact with the girl”

“I have a flash of me, Sarah and Alberto … we pulled a first time from the same plate … then nothing”. She the girl she remembers waking up bruised, without underwear, “drugged to the core”. For Alberto Genovese – accused of the two violence and also of drug possession and sale – the adjunct Letizia Mannella and the prosecutors Rosaria Stagnaro and Paolo Filippini had asked for eight years in prison, a request that considers the reduction of one third of the sentence provided for the shortened procedure. For his ex, accused only of the episode of Villa Lolita, the request of the prosecutor is for two years and eight months. “I didn’t have any physical contact with the girl”, defended Borruso.

For the first case, the defense asked for semi-insanity

For the first case, that of the abuse of the 18-year-old, the defense of the former entrepreneur had asked to recognize the semi-insanity and, consequently, a minimum sentence.

A consultation and the statements of Genovese, in fact, had focused a lot on the abuse of cocaine by the 45-year-old, who gave life to parties based on drugs and sex, and also on his mental disorders. In the other case, the lawyers Luigi Isolabella and Davide Ferrari asked for acquittal due to the non-existence of the fact. Absolution also requested by the defense of Borruso, who told of having been in love with and succubus of Genovese, but never having committed sexual abuse.