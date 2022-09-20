Home News Alberto Genovese sentenced to 8 years and 4 months
Alberto Genovese, former web entrepreneur, founder of Facile.it, was sentenced to eight years and four months, accused of having raped two models: one of 18 years old after having made them unconscious with a mix of cocaine and ketamine. , during a party on 10 October 2020 in her penthouse Terrazza Sentimento, the other 23-year-old guest in a luxury villa in Ibiza the previous July. This was decided by the gup of Milan, Chiara Valori, in the shortened process. Ex-girlfriend Sarah Borruso, who was accused in the Ibiza case, was also sentenced to 2 years and five months. The GUP therefore recognized all the disputed charges. from pm.

