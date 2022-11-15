Between art and social commitment

The Cuorgnatese artist Alberto Parino talks about his work, made with recycled elements, exhibited at the exhibition “Svelare il presente” organized by the CGIL in the former church of the Trinità di Cuorgnè which can be visited until 20 November. Parino developed the theme of work and the present, as requested by the competition organized by the union for contemporary artists, starting from an old Iltec cabinet, which tells the story of the transition from the role of worker to that of a man, passing through the weight of life symbolized by some bags of cement (video by Viola Configliacco)

01:06