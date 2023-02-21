By General Editor.

Following the analysis ‘How has Mello Castro fared as mayor of Valledupar? (Part I)’, in which the problem of insecurity in the capital of Cesar was addressed, the president of the vallenatos referred to his management in this matter.

“It is a problem that hits Nacional levelIn the first year of our mandate, we delivered 93 motorcycles to the public force together with the Governor’s Office and the national government, we have also given them cars, fuel, and security cameras.” Castro Gonzalez said.

Data from the Prosecutor’s Office, known in November 2022, indicate that Valledupar was below the national average in terms of thefts and homicides, in the latter it was located in the rank 2 in reduction for each 100,000 inhabitantsdepending on the entity.

About how “insufficient” is for some analysts the educational support for 100 young Valduparensesthe mayor assured that access to education and employment “It is not a responsibility of the administration, but also of the SENA, the private sector and other actors.”

THE COUNCILORS THINK

Jorge Daza Lobo, former president of the Municipal Council, told EL PILÓN that “If the mayor gets his act together, suddenly the Development Plan can reach the 90% execution”.

In accountability, validity 2021of the Municipal Mayor’s Office, the execution of the Development Plan was 75% between financial progress and goals.

Daza Lobo considers that one of the factors that has affected the achievement of the goals was the coronavirus pandemic, but also “The lack of articulation between the sectorial ones because the mayor orders, but is not responsible for everything.”

For his part, Luis Fernando Quintero, also a council member, maintained that the municipal government “It has cracked in security, mobility and work”but what “The success has been that up to now there have been no corruption scandals.”

ABOUT THE CITY LIGHTING

In terms of public services, the former president of the Community Action Board of the Candelaria Sur neighborhood, Katerine García, complained about the city’s public lighting.

“It has not been possible to improve the public lighting on 26th street with a 4G carrera and on 21 bis 1 street with a 4G carrera that is close to a school, let alone the rest of the neighborhood”, expressed the community leader.

In turn, Castro González mentioned that “The city will have 80% of the new luminaire before the end of the year. In June there will be the first 10.000”.