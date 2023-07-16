Alcaraz defeated Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon title

Carlos Alcaraz beat seven-time champion Novak Djokovic to win his first Wimbledon tennis title on Sunday, dashing the Serbian’s dream of a record-tying 24th Grand Slam.

World number one Alcaraz dropped the first set and saved a set point in the second to win 1-6, 7-6 (8/6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Center Court after four hours and 42 minutes. received

It was the second major win for Alcaraz, 20, after winning the US Open title last year as he became Wimbledon’s third-youngest men’s champion.

Djokovic, 36, now carries the torch of the ‘Big Three’ with Roger Federer retired and Rafael Nadal perhaps out for good.

Australian Open and French Open champion Djokovic was bidding to equal Federer’s record eight Wimbledon titles and match Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 24 Slams when he won his first major at the Australian Open in 2008. .

This section contains related reference points (Related Nodes field).

Djokovic was playing in his ninth final at Wimbledon and 35th at the majors, while Alcaraz was just a second at the Slams after winning the US Open.

The Serb, unbeaten on Center Court since losing to Andy Murray in the 2013 final, entered the match and hit with relentless precision in the first set.

Alcaraz, who was sidelined by back pain after losing to Djokovic in the French Open semifinals in June, failed to break a break point in the opening seven minutes of the game.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

