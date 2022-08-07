LIGNANO. Three people reported because they tested positive for the alcohol test. This is the balance sheet of the investigations carried out on the night of Sunday 7 August in Lignano Sabbiadoro and along the regional road 354 by the State Police who have again put in place a road control program aimed at repressing two of the most dangerous conducts that may be adopted by road users: driving in a state of alcoholic intoxication and, in particular, driving in conditions of alteration due to the intake of narcotic, psychotropic and psychoactive substances.

54 vehicles and 65 people were tested for driving under the influence of alcohol, of which 4 tested positive for the breath test.

Three drivers were reported to the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Court of Udine because, checked while driving their cars and subjected to the assessment with a breathalyser, they tested positive with alcohol levels well above the expected limits: two with alcohol levels just below 1 , 50 g / l alcohol and one with a lower alcohol content of 0.81 g / l alcohol.

For all of them, the relative driving licenses were withdrawn, with a total reduction of 40 driving license points. The 4 drivers sanctioned for driving under the influence were not new drivers.

All offenses of a criminal nature are also aggravated as they are committed during the night from 10pm to 6am. While 10 drivers were subjected to the drug precursor, resulting negative.