The men of the administrative police division of Treviso carried out a series of checks and “armored” the Central Bar 64, in Castelfranco Veneto. The club in recent months, in the evening-night time slot, was mostly frequented by young people. “The audience of customers, attracted by the repetition of commercial promotions promoted by the owner of the business, consisting in the offer at modest prices of alcohol-based drinks”, let the police know. Numerous violations have been reported to the owner, for a total amount of 33,000 euros. Offenses concerning the administration of alcohol to minors under the age of 18, the participation of minors in the game using electronic equipment with cash prizes, as well as the illicit use of untitled personnel to carry out the activity of security officer.

Friday’s event published on the page of Centrale 64

Furthermore, the inefficiency of the fire-fighting devices was ascertained, a criminal offense under the competence of the provincial command of the firefighters of Treviso, who promptly restored the efficiency of the fire-fighting devices. “With reference to the violations ascertained and contested to the operator – I conclude by the Police Headquarters – in terms of participation of minors in the game using electronic devices that allow for cash winnings, the competent ADM Customs and Monopoly Agency is currently evaluating the ‘issuance of a provision to close the game offer point from 10 to 30 days ».