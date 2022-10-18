Home News Alcohol to minors who play slots, a 33 thousand euro fine at a bar in Castelfranco
News

Alcohol to minors who play slots, a 33 thousand euro fine at a bar in Castelfranco

by admin
Alcohol to minors who play slots, a 33 thousand euro fine at a bar in Castelfranco

The men of the administrative police division of Treviso carried out a series of checks and “armored” the Central Bar 64, in Castelfranco Veneto. The club in recent months, in the evening-night time slot, was mostly frequented by young people. “The audience of customers, attracted by the repetition of commercial promotions promoted by the owner of the business, consisting in the offer at modest prices of alcohol-based drinks”, let the police know. Numerous violations have been reported to the owner, for a total amount of 33,000 euros. Offenses concerning the administration of alcohol to minors under the age of 18, the participation of minors in the game using electronic equipment with cash prizes, as well as the illicit use of untitled personnel to carry out the activity of security officer.

Friday’s event published on the page of Centrale 64

Furthermore, the inefficiency of the fire-fighting devices was ascertained, a criminal offense under the competence of the provincial command of the firefighters of Treviso, who promptly restored the efficiency of the fire-fighting devices. “With reference to the violations ascertained and contested to the operator – I conclude by the Police Headquarters – in terms of participation of minors in the game using electronic devices that allow for cash winnings, the competent ADM Customs and Monopoly Agency is currently evaluating the ‘issuance of a provision to close the game offer point from 10 to 30 days ».

See also  Standing Committee Member of the Communist Party of China Li Zhanshu's absence at the CPPCC tea party attracts attention | CPPCC National Committee | Speculation

You may also like

One new positive case in Zhejiang, a 10-year-old...

Farewell to Sciacero, former councilor of Scarmagno and...

Mise, photo of Mussolini removed. La Russa: “Shall...

Cristoforetti: “Those twenty minutes walking in Space to...

Flash mob at the Grigoletti high school in...

1 new case of positive infection at the...

San Nicolò, work starts again to create three...

Work, 3 golden rules for the success of...

The Great British Government Circus – Gwynne Dyer

The Sentinella del Canavese is renewed and becomes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy