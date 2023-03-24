Luis Carlos Aldana is a rising figure within the Valle del Cauca electoral scene.

This man from Cali stands out because in his interventions he objectively supports the social content and does not skimp on specifically opposing the erratic decisions that have harmed the development, image and respect for the city.

His life revolves around his family, community work and the search for solutions to the problems that afflict citizens.

He is convinced that the basis for a better future for Cali is the commitment to public policies that improve educational quality.

The crisis that the city is going through has been decisive in reaffirming its commitment to return civilism, opportunities and brotherhood to what it affectionately calls “the branch of heaven”.

Aldana, is a candidate for the Council who takes the flags of respect for the city, pointing out that his main objective is to restore tranquility to the Cali community; as well as the strengthening of values ​​and the commitment to ensure the care of public resources, which, according to him, “have been looted or misdirected.”

He is emphatic in stating that “you have to tie your pants”, without a doubt it is no secret to anyone, that we are living in a totally divided society, with crises in the institutions, the social outbreak, the constant claims of citizens for abuses, the pandemic, the economic situation, insecurity among many other things that concern us”.

However, he believes and as he continues to affirm: “there is a unique opportunity to rethink our city, that Cali that we carry in our hearts, to reflect on what we have done and what we have not done, to listen, to talk, to debate, but above all to generate city dialogues, where different ideas, thoughts, beliefs and above all respect are welcome, with the aim of wisely finding unity and peace, which Cali needs so much”.

