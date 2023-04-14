The joys do not stop for the group of Millionaires, the team led by Alberto Gamero is located in the first box of the local championship. He is on the right track in Sudamericana and now he is strengthening his squad with a 3-year renewal for Daniel Cataño.

In a press release, the celestials released the news, where they exercised the purchase option they had on the talented midfielder and thanks to his good performances they decided to “shield” him until December 2025.

“Daniel Cataño has renewed his contract with the club for 3 more years. The ball is always at 10,” the blue team wrote on their social networks.

It should be remembered that Cataño came to the capital team last season in exchange for Sosa and Herazo, players who joined Deportes Tolima and who belonged to Millonarios.

The native of Bello, Antioquia, throughout this semester has played six games and two assists, he is also a key player in Alberto Gamero’s scheme who has a style of ball containment and Cataño has that talent to make that purpose effective .