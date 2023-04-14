Home News Alegría azul: Daniel Cataño renewed for 3 years with Millionaires
News

Alegría azul: Daniel Cataño renewed for 3 years with Millionaires

by admin
Alegría azul: Daniel Cataño renewed for 3 years with Millionaires

The joys do not stop for the group of Millionaires, the team led by Alberto Gamero is located in the first box of the local championship. He is on the right track in Sudamericana and now he is strengthening his squad with a 3-year renewal for Daniel Cataño.

In a press release, the celestials released the news, where they exercised the purchase option they had on the talented midfielder and thanks to his good performances they decided to “shield” him until December 2025.

“Daniel Cataño has renewed his contract with the club for 3 more years. The ball is always at 10,” the blue team wrote on their social networks.

It should be remembered that Cataño came to the capital team last season in exchange for Sosa and Herazo, players who joined Deportes Tolima and who belonged to Millonarios.

The native of Bello, Antioquia, throughout this semester has played six games and two assists, he is also a key player in Alberto Gamero’s scheme who has a style of ball containment and Cataño has that talent to make that purpose effective .

See also  Flooding in Vía La Calera causes chaos in mobility

You may also like

“Please stop teasing, save yourselves the false victimhood”

President Gustavo Petro entered Time magazine’s list of...

The second leg of the German foreign minister’s...

Constitutional Council decides on pension reform in France

Located the missing ultralight in Galapagos with unharmed...

President Petro, is part of the list of...

Bankruptcy of head center: Experts call for more...

Chimborazo hosts the national chess

During his inspection tour in Guangdong, Xi Jinping...

4,000 cans: Dortmund police catch pistachio thieves –...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy