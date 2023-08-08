Alejandra Cabrera will travel to the United States for a new challenge

Some challenges have been conquered by the athlete from Cuenca Alejandra Cabrera. She will now have a new goal. This Saturday she will travel to Texas, United States, to join the Navarro College Cheerleading team, considered one of the best in the world. In this same institution she will study Business Administration.

Being outside of her family circle will not be new for the cheerleader from Cuenca, who last March obtained her university degree as a Civil Engineer, from the University of the Armed Forces (ESPE).

“I want to be the best in the world and I didn’t let this opportunity to belong to one of the best cheerleading programs in the world go by. The representatives of the University of Navarro were recruiting people and I had the opportunity to audition. They contacted me through Instagram and offered me a scholarship to study in 2022, but an injury prevented me from traveling”, recalls ‘Ale’ Cabrera.

This new project in sports and academic life will be taken by Alejandra as a revenge. Last year, in one of her best moments, the 26-year-old from Cuenca suffered a ruptured inner cruciate ligament in her right knee and had a six-month break in her training.

“God’s time is perfect. In this 2023, I had a new scholarship offer and I accepted. During this period I have been preparing myself with Mónica Torres, who is my mother and coach”.

Alejandra Cabrera comes from a family of athletes. Her mother was a gymnast, skater, wrestler and swimmer; Her father is Servio Cabrera, he is a former professional soccer player. Her brothers Daniela Cabrera (gymnast-28 years old) and Andrés Cabrera (31 years old), work as a soccer coach.

The experienced cheerleader will begin activities at her new university on August 28. She will study and train. She is the first Latin American athlete to receive this scholarship. Its preparation in the United States will last approximately three years.

After that time, he has in mind to return to the country to contribute with more teachings at the Nova Cheer gym. He does not rule out being a professional athlete in the north of the continent.

“Cheerleading has been a fundamental part of my life. You always have to chase your dreams. The basis of success is to be constant in training and persist in discipline”, stated Cabrera, who at the same time encouraged his students not to let themselves fall.

