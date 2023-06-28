Alejandro Gaviria demanded respect from Racero after comparison with the Wagner group

The current president of the House of Representatives, David Racero, recently made a controversial statement through his official Twitter account, in which he compared the Colombian health system with Wagner’s Russian paramilitaries, whose chief, Yevgeny Prigozhin, rebelled. against President Vladimir Putin.

The congressman of the Historical Pact assured that it was a risk to leave healthcare in private hands, due to the consequences that it could have, as happened in Russia with the aforementioned group of mercenaries.

“Just as it is understood that privatizing security, hiring Wagner-style mercenaries, is bad business, it will also be understood that the privatization of health is the same perversion and social risk,” the representative published on his social networks.

The publication, which the representative later deleted, was described as absurd and that it was not relevant to the two issues, so Racero gave a new explanation about the comparison he was trying to make.

“The conversation that arises is that security, like health, are rights and must be provided by the State. Giving them up will always imply a risk in which private interests may come to privilege their own benefits over the general interest or that of the most vulnerable,” Racero published in response to that trill.

Despite this, the statements of the president of the Chamber failed to convince Alejandro Gaviria, former Minister of Education during the Petro government, between 2022-2023. Gaviria showed his outrage and considered that the president’s words were an “insult” to the health sector.

“This debate must be given with rigor and respect. In Colombia, almost 80% of highly complex services are provided by private institutions. The vast majority are excellent, they deserve our appreciation and admiration. His comment is an outburst, an insult to the sector, ”the former minister responded on Twitter.

The attempt to float the health reform

The intention of the Government of President Gustavo Petro to implement a reform to the health system has generated controversy and a significant impact among Colombian congressmen. In his eagerness to defend and promote reform in the legislative branch, Petro put the coalition that he maintained with the parties and traditional political sectors with which he sought to establish an alliance at the beginning of his term.

Although the project remains in Congress, from the Executive they are working on a new strategy to be able to bring it to life in the midst of the refusal of the majorities.

In fact, the Minister of the Interior, Luis Fernando Velasco, suggested to President Petro that this initiative, together with the pension, be discussed when the next legislative period begins; that is, from July 20, so that in this way the necessary votes can be counted on for them to be approved.

“From the Government we must concentrate on ensuring majorities through parliamentary dialogues in the Chamber and the Senate during this month, to facilitate the process of social reforms. As of July 20, we will be able to enter with great enthusiasm to finalize the reforms that have already begun and, in the case of the labor and educational reforms, begin to complete the set of four social reforms that the country needs,” said Velasco. .

Finally, it was learned that through a letter, actors from the health sector insist on the need to jointly build an initiative that means progress compared to what currently exists.

"We make an urgent call to the national Government and the Congress of the Republic, to consider the statements we make, which have the genuine interest of warning of the risks that may materialize for patients, users, institutions and the sustainability of our health system".

