In the midst of the commotion that has generated the last days the departure of Alejandro Gaviria from the Ministry of Educationthe academic decided to speak out against the details that would have claimed his address in the portfolio.

Since the announcement made by President Gustavo Petro regarding the departure of three of his ministers, the head of the education portfolio announced that the reason for his expulsion was due to the controversial healthcare reform, of which, the ex-minister had a series of objections.

In the middle of an interview for Caracol Radio, Gaviria spoke out about the discussions and disagreements he had with the president regarding the health reform, as former Minister of Health in the government of Juan Manuel Santos, pointing out his knowledge on the matter that drove a few years ago.

First, the former minister announced that he was suspicious of the president’s decision after a call he received from a presidential official. “Laura Sarabia called me and told me: ‘confidence was lost and that’s when I knew something was going to happen,'” said the former minister.

Faced with the presentation of the draft of the health reform, the former education minister pointed out a series of concerns regarding the subject, this due to the objections and a series of criticisms that the project has had.

“The labor reform is easier because it is more parametric, but in the health system the pieces have to fit together and if it is not organized, chaos is generated. The uncertainty and panic that exists with the health reform remains among the people,” said Gaviria.

Last Monday, February 27, the president, Gustavo Petro, announced the surprise departure of the Ministers of Education, Alejandro Gaviria; Culture, Patricia Ariza, and Sports, María Isabel Urrutia, in what was called the first crisis in his cabinet after six months of government.

“I appreciate the services rendered by ministers Alejandro Gaviria, María Isabel Urrutia and Patricia Ariza. With their contributions they have contributed to enriching the debate and initiating the changes for which the country voted,” Petro said in a speech in which he referred to the reforms promoted by his Government but did not explain the reasons for the changes.

The president reported that Aurora Vergara, a sociologist who was vice minister of Higher Education, would be the new head of that portfolio. The sudden departure of Alejandro Gaviria left many troubles in the sectors that supported the management of the then minister. Many comments in favor and in favor of Gaviria were taken on social networks.