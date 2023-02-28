Former President César Gaviria launched new criticisms of the Government for the health reform, pointing out that Minister Carolina Corcho does not accept questions and that led to the departure of Alejandro Gaviria from the Education portfolio.

Through a letter, the former president rejected that President Gustavo Petro let the former Health Minister leave his cabinet, stating that he is “the most prepared person, with the most experience and who best knows the Colombian health system and in education”.

According to former President Gaviria, said resignation was due to the demands of Minister Corcho due to the criticism received of the reform, where Alejandro Gaviria had raised his questions at a ministerial meeting.

“Throughout the process of discussing the Health Reform, he has been intolerant, he does not accept criticism or different ideas. The fact that a document that actually existed was leaked must have seemed terribly offensive to him,” he said.

Gaviria also criticized that “they launched us into the discussion of a health reform without speaking with the Minister of Finance, José Antonio Ocampo, or asking if the resources for the monstrous bureaucratic machinery of the government project were available.”

The former president added that Minister Corcho believes that the project filed in Congress does not deserve any change: “He considers that his project is perfect and that he cannot accept any criticism.

“The minister’s ability to listen is minimal. She considers that any proposal to change the project is unacceptable. Not even if it comes from the Minister of Finance or the former Minister of Health,” he said.

Gaviria ended by saying that he will work with the other parties to put together the alternate articles with the modifications to the reform, as announced last Monday.

“In our purpose of building a Health reform that is the result of a broad debate between the Government and other parties, that we share the need to make changes to the current Health System and improve it, that we have found very useful ideas in the Petro project and that we trust that this can be an initiative that respects and values ​​ideas different from those of Minister Corcho, of whom we only know her intemperance,” he said.