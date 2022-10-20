Home News Alejandro Loayza Grisi recounts a scene from Utama. The Forgotten Lands (Video)
Alejandro Loayza Grisi recounts a scene from Utama. The Forgotten Lands (Video)

Alejandro Loayza Grisi recounts a scene from Utama. The Forgotten Lands (Video)

“The scene I would like to tell you about contains many of the sensations and meanings of the film”, explains Alejandro Loayza Grisi, director of Utama. The forgotten lands. “It takes place without any dialogue, but the main conflict of the protagonist is perceived”.

The film, which won the grand jury prize at the Sundance film festival in 2022, tells the story of an elderly Quechua couple who have always lived in the highlands of Bolivia. When a long drought threatens their lifestyle, the two have to make a choice: resist waiting for the rains or leave everything to move to the city?

Alejandro Loayza Grisi is a Bolivian director. Utama. The forgotten landsin Italian cinemas from 20 October, is his first feature film.

