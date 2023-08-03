Home » Alejandro Muyshondt would have facilitated the escape of Mauricio Funes
Alejandro Muyshondt would have facilitated the escape of Mauricio Funes

by admin
Users on social networks have accused Alejandro Muyshondt on this day of holding conversations with the former president on behalf of the FMLN and fugitive from Salvadoran justice, Mauricio Funes, and revealing confidential or private information.

The images show that, in 2019, Muyshondt would have warned Funes not to go to Panama so as not to be captured by the courts. Similarly, he provided the location of President Nayib Bukele.

It should be noted that on past occasions, Mauricio Funes has admitted that he agrees with Muyshondt’s positions and has defended him through publications on social networks.

