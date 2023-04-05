the slovenian Alexander Ceferinthe only candidate, has been re-elected president of the UEFA for a new term of four years, until 2027, during the Congress of the continental organization in Lisbon.

“It means a lot to me, it’s a great honor and a great responsibility,” Ceferin assured as soon as he was re-elected to take the reins of UEFA, a position he has held since September 14, 2016, and in which he faces his third period with the defense of European football, unity, solidarity and sporting merit as flag, after a mandate conditioned by the pandemic, the Super League and the war in Ukraine and with changes in competitions since 2024, such as the Champions League, which will increase its teams to 36, or the League of Nations, which will have a new elimination round.

Born in Grosuplje, Slovenia, on October 13, 1967, Ceferin has also been president of the Football Association of Slovenia (NZS). He graduated in Law from the University of Ljubljana and worked in the family law firm, where he succeeded his father as director and continued the practice of defending victims without recourse in cases of human rights violations free of charge.

Thus, in 2006, he represented the Strojan gypsy family, which was expelled from their town of origin in Slovenia, a fact that at that time led to a political scandal due to the attitude of the authorities.

The career of Aleksander Ceferin, president of UEFA

As a lawyer, he specialized in criminal and commercial matters, dealing with issues related to professional athletes and sports clubs.

In 2005 he became part of the board of directors of the KMN Svea Lesna Litija, prominent futsal team in his country, and the amateur soccer team FC Ljubliana Lawyersfor between 2006 and 2011 to join the executive committee of the NK Olimpija Ljubljanaa team that went back from the Third Division to the First Division in the 2009-10 season.

In February 2011 he was elected president of the Slovenian Football Associationin which he was re-elected in February 2015, as the sole candidate.

As head of his country’s federation, he was able to attract more spectators to the stadiums, improve media coverage and locate the organization in a new, modern and well-equipped headquarters in the town of Brdo pri Kranj, north of Ljubljana.

Inside of UEFA he held the second vice-presidency of its Legal Committee and was a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee.

Ceferin’s election as UEFA president

On September 14, 2016, he was elected to succeed Michel Platini at the head of UEFA by beating Michael van Praag, president of the Dutch Federation, by 42 votes to 13; in it UEFA Congress on February 7, 2019 in Rome, in which he was the only candidate, he was re-elected by acclamation at the head of the body that governs continental football. Furthermore, in October 2022, he confirmed his intention to run for re-election.

At this stage, the UEFA approved in 2022 the new Champions League from the 2024-2025 season, In addition, FIFA and UEFA decided in February 2022 to suspend all Russian national teams and clubs to participate in the competitions of both, which meant the exclusion of Russia of the World Cup in Qatar 2022.

Recently, on the ‘Negreira case’ of possible corruption, Ceferin stated that he considers that the situation of FC Barcelona is “exceptionally serious”.